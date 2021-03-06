Appeal to notify Punjab Quran Board members

LAHORE:The Quran Publishers Association of Pakistan has asked the government to notify new members of Punjab Quran Board which has become inactivated since December 2020 after its sitting members completed their three-year tenure.

Addressing a meeting on Friday, Quran Publishers Association President Kashif Iqbal made a fervent appeal to Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to take immediate notice of the situation. He said the 27 members of the Quran Board were appointed in Dec 2017 and after expiry of their tenure all problems of Quran publishing were unsolved as the Quran Board meetings and activities had come to a halt. Other office-bearers of the association also appealed to the CM to immediately notify new members to enable the board to solve the problems of Quran publishers.