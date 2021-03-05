Rapist awarded death sentence

Rawalpindi : The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ), Rawalpindi Jahangir Ali Gondal has awarded death sentence Munir Ahmed on charges of raping a 5-year old girl. The ASJ also imposed fine of Rs500,000 on the accused.

The court has awarded death sentence on the basis of strong evidences here on Thursday. Ratta Amral Police Station registered a case against Munir Ahmed on charges of raping a 5-year old girl in January 2020. Police had registered this case on the complaint of mother of victim.