Civil judges visit KEMU

LAHORE:A group of 20 senior civil judges headed by Director Academics, Punjab Judicial Academy Ch M Siddique, visited Department of Forensic Medicine and Patiala Block King Edward Medical University (KEMU), Lahore as part of their training on Thursday. The visit was arranged in collaboration with Punjab Judicial Academy and KEMU.

Prof Dr Arif Rasheed Malik, ex-chairman Department of Forensic Medicine KEMU/Surgeon Medicolegal Punjab, was also present as resource person. The delegation was received by Prof Dr Arif Rasheed Malik and Dr Fariha Tariq, Head of Department of Forensic Medicine.

After a brief introduction, the members of delegation were shown the receiving, registering of dead bodies, their preservation in cold storage, transfer to Autopsy Room for autopsy with receiving of police papers, postmortem examinations along with visit of various laboratories, museum and lecture theater of Forensic Medicine Department of KEMU.