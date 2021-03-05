40,000 plants donated to GCU-KSK campus

LAHORE:The Sophia Mahmood Ali (SMA) Foundation has donated as many as 40,000 indigenous plants to Horticulture Society of the Government College University (GCU) Lahore to beautify the university’s 370 acres new campus at Kala Shah Kaku.

The donation was made in the memory of Sophia alias Gulae, a beautiful girl who loved plants and roses, but she unfortunately lost her life at the age of 24. Dr Ajaz and Mrs Shazia Ajaz, the Gulae’s parents, made this donation of plants to GCU.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi inaugurated the month-long mega plantation drive on Thursday at the University’s new campus where he along with faculty members and students of Botany Department, Sustainable Development Study Center and Chemistry Department planted the donated plants of Moringa, Neem (Azadirachta Indica), Suhajna, Rose, Gauva and Sheesham. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Zaidi announced establishing Gulae’s Rose Garden at GCU KSK Campus in the memory of Sophia Mehmood, saying GCU Horticulture Society had initiated the biggest ever plantation drive in the history of any university. He also announced a nursery, Guava Garden, Urban Forestry Section, Moringa Pavilion and Neem Boulevard at its new campus.

Ms Saliha Leghari, a board member of Sophia Mahmood Ali (SMA) Foundation, Dr Zaheer-ud-Din Khan, District Forest Officer M Saleem, Chief Conservative Forest Officer Faisal Haroon and eminent botanist Syed Ajmal Rahim also attended the inauguration ceremony.

Tree plantation: Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Akhter kicked off a tree plantation campaign by planting saplings near Gate No 3, New Campus here on Thursday. Resident Officer-II Jalil Tariq, faculty members and others were present on this occasion. Addressing the ceremony, the VC said, “We must plant trees so that we could provide a better environment to our upcoming generations.

promoted: The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) has promoted 41 officers of PS17 to PS18. A Tevta spokesperson said that many of the officers were appointed in 2004 and they had been waiting for promotion for a long time. A notification in this regard has also been issued by the authority. Talking about the long-awaited promotion of officers, Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique said that Tevta was ensuring welfare and provision of rights to its employees.

All possible steps were being taken for the purpose, he said, adding that this was the first time in the history of Tevta since 1999 that management officers were promoted.