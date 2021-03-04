Punjab Police open courts held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Open courts were held in all six divisions of Lahore police here on Wednesday. The objective of these open courts was to ensure direct interaction and approach of public with senior police officers. Divisional SPs of Investigation and Operations Wings attended the open courts and listened to the citizens and issued orders for redressing their problems.