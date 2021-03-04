Webinar on science diplomacy on March 22

Islamabad : Comstech and Department of International Relations will jointly organise an International Hybrid webinar on Academic Collaboration, Science Diplomacy and OIC: Challenges and Opportunities on March 22.

The webinar is being arranged with reference to the Comstech Consortium of Excellence (CCoE) set up by The Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (Comstech) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) comprising of leading science, technology, and engineering academic and research institutions of Pakistan, under the Science Diplomacy Initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) being the founding member of the CCoE, through its Department of International Relations is organising the international event in collaboration with Comstech.

The webinar is being arranged to bring stakeholders from academic management and diplomatic circles together to address bottleneck and create opportunities for international academic collaboration through science diplomacy.