Training held for women’s empowerment

Islamabad : The Awareness organisation held a ceremony here at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts on Wednesday to give away certificates to 80 women from Islamabad and Rawalpindi after their car driving and motorcycling training.

The initiative was taken by the Awareness, a national organisation working on children's and women's rights, along with Oxfam Pakistan under a programme, Women Economic Empowerment, to make women economically strong and stable.

Under the programme, women in Islamabad and Rawalpindi were trained in bike and car skills through a one-month course.

Using this skill, these women will be able to become financially active by providing pick-and-drop facilities to women driving to various driving companies such as Careem, Uber, Bykea, Food Panda, Courier Services, School and College. The event was attended by various social organisations, community members and members of the media.

Addressing the participants on behalf of Oxfam Pakistan at the end of the event, Sehar Afshin said that we need to increase the representation of women as drivers in the Department of Transport. "Once women are empowered in this sector, the current statement will change from 'women can't do this' to 'women will do this'."

PNCA Director General Dr Fauzia Saeed said the awareness effort was commendable.

"By organising this programme, she not only tried to change the social attitudes but also gave confidence to the girls that they can break the barriers of this society and prove their mettle in any field."

She paid tribute to the parents who helped their daughters break through social barriers and step by step make them independent.

Umbreen Ajaib of Bedari said her organisation in collaboration with Oxfam had taken up the task of teaching driving to women, especially young girls, in a six-month project.

"The programme aims at not only empowering women socially and psychologically but also empowering them economically," she said.