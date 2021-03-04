Russia brands critical doctors’ union ‘foreign agent’

MOSCOW: Russia on Wednesday named a medical trade union with ties to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny a "foreign agent", but the group vowed to continue supporting doctors and hospital workers.

The Alliance of Doctors drew attention for criticising Moscow´s response to the coronavirus pandemic, accusing authorities of failing to protect medics and downplaying the severity of the outbreak. It is headed by Anastasia Vasilyeva, who is Navalny´s personal doctor and was filmed playing a Beethoven piano score when police searched her home in January.