Bacha Khan Peace Festival: Students urged to acquire quality education to face future challenges

PESHAWAR: Speakers at an inaugural ceremony of the ‘Bacha Khan Peace’ festival have urged the students to acquire quality education to fight intolerance, ignorance, militancy and and face the future challenges.

The three-day Bacha Khan Peace festival kicked off at the University of Peshawar on Tuesday.

Awami National Party leader Shagufta Malik was the chief guest, who spoke at length on nonviolence.

Speaking on the occasion, she called upon the students to set an example of being peaceful, nonviolent and disciplined.

She said students should adopt ways of modern education to counter all kinds of violence in accordance with the nonviolence philosophy of Bacha Khan.

The Three-day Bacha Khan Peace festival arranged under the auspices of the Pakhtun Students Federation (PkSF) at the cricket ground of Allama Iqbal Hostel, University of Peshawar. A large number of party workers, students, teachers and social activists showed up.

The first-day highlights included a mega book fair where around 20 bookstalls were displayed showcasing titles in English, Urdu and Pashto on a variety of topics.

A group of Afghan students also put up their stall exhibiting antiques, posters and musical instruments while blood transfusion and computer games and traditional foods and beverages stalls added beauty to the event.

Jamshid Wazir, provincial chairman of PkSF, pointed out that the university curriculum required drastic changes when it came to local traditions and heroes. He said that the current contents being taught to students failed to motivate peace and tolerance in society.