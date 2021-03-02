Hazara University introduces dress code for students, staff

MANSEHRA: The Hazara University has introduced dress code for the students, faculty and staff members in light of the recommendations made at a meeting of the Academic Council of the varsity.

Governor Shah Farman had presided over the meeting in December last year. A notification issued by the Hazara University said that Abaya (veil) along with scarf and dupata would be the compulsory for the girl students.

“The female students are henceforth strictly forbidden to wear jeans, shirts or tights and would have no heavy makeup, jewellery and bags,” the notification said. If said that the students would also avoid earrings, wrist chains, long air and ponytails at the campus. “The male students must wear dress paints and couldn’t maintain unpresentable bearded cut etc,” said the notification.

The committee, which was formed on recommendations of the Academic Council of the University also finalised the dress code for the faculty members and according to it they would remain neat and clean and presentable and might wear the black gowns during the lectures.

“The faculty members are not allowed to wear short, cut-off jeans, skin fitted jeans, sleepers and Chappals and earrings and wrist chains,” said the notification.

“The heads of the departments are ordered to ensure that students, faculty and staff members strictly following the newly introduced dress code at the end of current vacations,” Shahid Rabbani the University’s public relation office said.

He said that dress code was introduced to bring harmony and equality among the students and that step was admired by the students, faculty and staff members and civil society.

“The HU is a prestigious educational institution not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also in the country and introduction of the dress code would end the disparity among students, faculty and staff,” said Shahid Rabbani.