ITP road safety campaign on full swing

Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) had launched ‘Road Safety Campaign’ in order to ensure traffic discipline in the city and overcome accidents through creating awareness about traffic rules among road users.

This campaign is on full swing and ITP have issued 21,948 tickets imposing fine of Rs6.1 million during last week over traffic violations.

ITP issued 685 challan tickets to over speeding vehicles, 540 for violating traffic signals, 503 for not giving way to the vehicles, 21 for having damaged lights, 141 to drivers for driving on wrong side, 701 for tinted glasses on vehicles, 130 for using high beams, 16 for violating one way road, 2,329 for overloading, 2549 bike riders for not wearing helmets, 50 for taking wrong U-turn, 3,505 for rash driving, 292 for driving without license, 415 for driving un-registered vehicles, 30 for picking passengers on non-stop points.

The IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said that the purpose of this campaign is to ensure better traffic discipline through cooperation of citizens and create traffic sense among them. “Citizens should obey traffic rules to save lives” the IGP appealed.

Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman said that ITP is taking all possible steps to protect the lives of citizens. ITP is striving hard for safety of its citizens and to overcome the traffic accidents by ensuring safe road environment in the city.