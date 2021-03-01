Senate election no-confidence motion against govt: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday said that

everyone will see what will happen in the Senate polls.

The PML-N leader expressed hope that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and joint candidate of opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Yusuf Raza Gilani will win the Senate elections and it would be a no-confidence motion against the government.

Shahid Khaqan said the PDM is fighting for improvement in the system. He said the PML-N member and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has not been granted bail due to any deal.