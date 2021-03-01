Students seek diplomats’ perspective on pertinent, pressing issues

Islamabad : The second day of Millennium Model United Nations - Special Edition of 2021 was highlighted by a remarkable Diplomatic Moot presided by ambassadors/high commissioners and diplomats from across the world, says a press release.

The moot was organised by Millennium Flagship College Campus I-9/3, Islamabad as a segment of the MMUN ‘21 - Special Edition, with a focus on ‘COVID-19 and its impact on Societies and Humanity’.

Mthuthuzeli Madikiza, High Commissioner of Republic of South Africa, Ali Sheikh Abdullahi, Deputy Head of Mission of Federal Republic of Somalia, Asif Ali Khan Durrani, Former Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Pakistan to UAE and Islamic Republic of Iran, Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, Founder and CEO of The Millennium Education and Director Sabina Zakir graced the Diplomatic Moot with their ipresence.

The Diplomatic Moot, organized by Millennium College I-9/3 allowed students to seek diplomats’ perspective on pertinent and pressing issues one-on-one. Interaction with the diplomats was another unique opportunity for the young delegates extended by the Founder and CEO of The Millennium Education; Faisal Mushtaq. Diplomatic Moots are a platform for young participants to learn about resolving global issues through negotiations, dialogue, and diplomacy and serve as a stepping stone in developing the young delegates’ diplomatic mindset.