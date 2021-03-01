Police yet to hunt down killers

Islamabad : The police could not hunt down the people involved in the triple murder at Bahara Kahu including a prayer leader and two teenagers, Saturday night.

Mufti Ikram-ur-Rehman, his 13-year-old son, Sami-ur-Rehman and a student of his seminary, Habibi Khan, 14, were gunned down when they were leaving for his home at about 9:00 pm by unknown shooters.

The police bosses have constituted two teams to trace the people involved in the killing.

The locals staged a protest demonstration against the law enforcement agencies and the local administration and blocked main roads, putting coffins of dead bodies on the road.

The Deputy Commission Islamabad shifted the dead bodies and cleared the roads after a successful negotiation with the agitators ensuring that the killers would be traced out within the shortest possible time. The police were investigating the sensitive matter under the supervision of SSP Investigation.