Tribes in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: The district administration of North Waziristan tribal district has decided to resolve land dispute between two tribes where light weapons were being used intermittently.

To resolve the dispute, a 300-member tribal jirga has started efforts to defuse tension between the Borakhel and Hakimkhel tribes, which had partial success in the initial phase, but the two sides were still at loggerheads.

Chief of Waziristan Malik Nasrullah Khan Wazir, who led the jirga, said the jirga had met with the two warring tribes and efforts were being made to broker a ceasefire. “The final decision will be made in a jirga to today (Monday) in which both the parties will be persuaded not to indulge in fighting,” he said.

Replying to a question, Malik Nasrullah Khan said that the jirga would comprise of all the elders of Waziristan including Chief of Dawar Malik Khan Zeb and Malik Usman and they would convince the warring parties to hold negotiations.

He clarified that there was no truth in the pamphlets in circulation on social media about shops in Miranshah. Such tactics were being used only to sabotage the peace of Waziristan, he added.

Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan also confirmed that the jirga was going to take place, saying that peace and order would be ensured in Waziristan at any cost and no-one would be allowed to take the law into their hands.

The Hakimkhel Mubarakshahi and Mursikhel tribes have been embroiled in a land dispute since yesterday and all the tribes were fighting against each other in which one person was killed.