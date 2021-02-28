Abhinandan says he feels peace should be there

ISLAMABAD: Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan, in a recently released video, said that nobody knew as to what was happening with Kashmiris, but the two countries should think about them patiently.

“Neither I nor you know what is happening with Kashmiris. But we (India) should think about them patiently,” Wing Commander Abhinandan, who was captured by Pakistan Army after his aircraft was shot down by one of PAF fighter jet on February 27, 2019, said.

The Indian pilot at the same time said he did know as to what should be done to bring peace but he felt that peace should be there. “I see no reasons that we should continue with any kind of hostilities,” he observed, adding that fighting is there only where when there is no peace.

Lauding professionalism of Pakistan Army he said that Pakistan Army was very fine professional and chivalrous. “I am very much impressed by the chivalry displayed by the Pakistan Army,” he said.

Abhinandan, who later was released and returned to his country, said while he was in the air after jumping from his aircraft he looked to both sides, did not feel any difference in two countries, saying that both are very beautiful countries.

He said even after landing, he immediately did not know as to where he was present. “I received deep injury and was captured by villagers, whose emotions were running high but was saved by two Pakistan Army personnel including a captain,” he said.