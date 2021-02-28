close
Sun Feb 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 28, 2021

PPP to field candidates in LG elections

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 28, 2021

MANSEHRA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced to field its aspirants in the upcoming local governments elections across Hazara division.

Malik Waheed, the divisional president of the PPP, told a meeting held here on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf governments in the centre and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa failed to bring a positive change in people’s lives.

The meeting was attended by PPP Mansehra acting president Mir Afzal Awan, senior vice-president Shakeel Khan, district general secretary Mohammad Fareed and president of the party’s women wing Sajida Tabassum.

Latest News

More From Peshawar