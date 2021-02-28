PPP to field candidates in LG elections

MANSEHRA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced to field its aspirants in the upcoming local governments elections across Hazara division.

Malik Waheed, the divisional president of the PPP, told a meeting held here on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf governments in the centre and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa failed to bring a positive change in people’s lives.

The meeting was attended by PPP Mansehra acting president Mir Afzal Awan, senior vice-president Shakeel Khan, district general secretary Mohammad Fareed and president of the party’s women wing Sajida Tabassum.