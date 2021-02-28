PPP to field candidates in LG elections

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced to field its aspirants in the upcoming local governments elections across Hazara division.
Malik Waheed, the divisional president of the PPP, told a meeting held here on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf governments in the centre and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa failed to bring a positive change in people’s lives.
The meeting was attended by PPP Mansehra acting president Mir Afzal Awan, senior vice-president Shakeel Khan, district general secretary Mohammad Fareed and president of the party’s women wing Sajida Tabassum.