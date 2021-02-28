Al-Khidmat, Punjab Baitul Maal sign MoU

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) and Punjab Baitul Maal have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to hold social welfare activities in the province.
Punjab Baitul Maal Chairman Malik Azam and Senior Vice President Syed Ehsanullah Waqas signed the MoU at a ceremony that was held at the Al-Khidmat Complex here.
Punjab Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari, Secretary General AKFP Khobaib Bilal, and General Manager Programmes Hammad Akhtar were also present on the occasion.