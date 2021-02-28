close
Sun Feb 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 28, 2021

COVID claims 14 more lives

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 28, 2021

LAHORE: As many as 14 COVID-19 patients died and 595 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Saturday, the toll of fatalities was raised to 5,337 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 170,817 in the province.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 15,079 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised

the total number of tests to 3,278,014 in the province.

After 5,337 fatalities and recovery of a total of 160,685 patients, including 1,390 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as many as 4,795 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

Latest News

More From Lahore