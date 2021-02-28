Covid kills eight more as another 274 test positive

Eight more people have died due to Covid-19 and 274 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,343 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Saturday that 11,225 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 274 people, or 2.4 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 3,009,634 tests, which have resulted in 258,003 positive cases, which means that nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 12,180 patients across the province are currently infected: 11,780 are in self-isolation at home, seven at isolation centres and 393 at hospitals, while 357 patients are in critical condition, of whom 48 are on life support.

He added that 224 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 241,480, which shows the recovery rate to be 93.5 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 274 fresh cases of Sindh, 147 (or 54 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 63 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 30 from District South, 19 from District Korangi, 17 from District West, 15 from District Central and three from District Malir.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 29 new cases, Badin 14, Dadu nine, Khairpur, Sanghar and Matiari seven each, Larkana six, Sujawal and Thatta five each, Kambar, Umerkot and Tando Allahyar four each, Ghotki, Tando Muhammad Khan and Jacobabad three each, and Naushehroferoze and Sukkur two each, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.