SHC issues notices to ECP, Vawda against Senate nomination

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday issued notices to Election Commission of Pakistan and PTI candidate Faisal Vawda on appeal against acceptance of his nomination papers for the forthcoming Senate elections.

Petitioner Qadir Khan Mandokhel submitted in the petition that acceptance of the nomination papers of the PTI MNA Faisal Vawda was bad in law and has been passed by the returning officer without proper appreciation of facts and law. The appellant submitted that Vawda had misdeclared in his nomination paper at the time of the general election 2018 as such he cannot be considered to be Sadiq and Ameen in terms of Article 62 of the Constitution.

He submitted that nomination papers of the PTI leader should have not been entertained as Vawda is still a MNA and a sitting federal minister and he cannot apply or file his nomination form for Senate unless he has given an application to forego his NA seat and or his ministerial responsibilities.

The court was requested to reject the nomination form filed by the Faisal Vawda and disqualify him from contesting the Senate polls.The SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar issued notices to ECP and others and called their comments on March 1.

The court also issued notices to ECP and Pakistan People Party’s candidate for senate poll Palwasha Khan on petition against acceptance of her nomination papers. The petitioner Mohammad Aquib Rajpar submitted that vote of the petitioner was transferred to Sindh from Punjab by misdeclaration which amounts to usurpation of the representation of the Sindh province. He requested the court to reject her nomination papers from Sindh.