Governor apprised of Afghan refugee problems

PESHAWAR: The delegation of Afghan refugees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by former Pakistan Ambassador in Afghanistan Rustam Shah Mohmand called on Governor Shah Farman at the Governor’s House here on Friday.

The delegation discussed issues being faced by the Afghan refugees living in camps in the province and the difficulties being confronted by the people and Afghan refugees in particular on both sides of Pak-Afghan border while crossing Torkham border point, said an official handout. The delegation apprised the governor of the problems of the Afghan refugees in attending wedding ceremonies, transporting patients to Pakistan and in carrying out business activities.

Shah Farman said the problems being faced by Afghan refugees living in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be addressed with the collaboration of the relevant departments. He said Pakistan and KP, in particular, have been taking great care of their Afghan refugee brothers and their families.

The governor assured the delegation members the proposals made by them would be considered to solve the problems of Afghans living in the refugee camps.