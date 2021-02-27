close
Sat Feb 27, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 27, 2021

MPA Zahir Shah Toru grieved

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 27, 2021

MARDAN: The sister of Member Provincial Assembly from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Zahir Shah Toru, passed away here on Friday.

The funeral prayer was offered at Toru village in Mardan district and she was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard.People from various walks of life, including provincial assembly legislators, attended the last funeral rites of the deceased who also the sister of Fakhrul Islam (Canada) and wife of Muhammad Khursheed.

