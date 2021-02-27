MPA Zahir Shah Toru grieved

MARDAN: The sister of Member Provincial Assembly from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Zahir Shah Toru, passed away here on Friday.

The funeral prayer was offered at Toru village in Mardan district and she was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard.People from various walks of life, including provincial assembly legislators, attended the last funeral rites of the deceased who also the sister of Fakhrul Islam (Canada) and wife of Muhammad Khursheed.