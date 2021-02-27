Italian envoy inaugurates MMUN

Islamabad : Italy Ambassador, Andreas Ferrarese with Madame Albana Andreas inaugurates the three-day mega event Millennial Model United Nations (MMUN) 2021 at the Flagship Millennium College Campus, I-9/3, here, says a press release.

The MMUN 2021 with the theme World Dynamics during COVID-19 is the outcome of the aspirant and motivated students of Millennium College Campus I-9/3, Islamabad. Present on the occasion amongst the Guests of Honours, were the Education Counsellor of the Republic of Turkey Dr. Ilhami Ayransi, distinguished Director of China Media Group Mr. Chen Xiang, The Millennium Education CEO Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI, Executive Director Anna Faisal and Director Sabina Zakir.

Italy envoy Andreas Ferrarese in his speech to the delegates expressed his pleasure in witnessing the event and stressed that education is the best investment for the future of the country. He further shed light on his own MUN experiences as a student and how they helped pave the path of his diplomatic career. Moreover, he spoke on the fact that Italy and Pakistan maintain extensive bilateral, friendly and economic cooperation since decades and that there is a lot of potential and opportunities for the two countries to further cement their relations.

The opening ceremony was marked by some breath-taking performances by the Millennials which included a flag-parade with National Anthems of both the countries Pakistan and Italy, artistic performances and a motivational speech by Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI, Founder and CEO of The Millennium Education, where he inspired the educated youth to play a significant role in sensitizing the international community and to maximise their skills of diplomacy as Millennium Model United Nations is built on open minds and fresh ideas- the essence of successful diplomacy.

The event is to be a mix of various elements such as cultural diversity, intellectual mind set and delegates from sister campuses nationwide who get to win a memorable experience. The conference opened opportunities for the students to be truly engaged in the learning process which has been missing since long due to pandemic. Students at Millennium College Campus, I-9/3, understand that in the near future the focus of dynamics of the world has shifted from specialized knowledge to a more holistic development of the individual and that the world needs leaders that can resolve local and global issues through peaceful negotiations.