Rally flays growing price-hike

PESHAWAR: The members of Jamaat-i-Islami labour wing on Thursday staged a demonstration against the growing price-hike in the country.

Led by Murad Khan, Nadir Zaman, Khalil Hashmi and others, the protesters carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands marched on the road outside Peshawar Press Club.

The speakers said the growing price-hike and unemployment have made life miserable for the people but the inefficient and corrupt rulers were least bothered to provide relief to them. They asked the chief of army staff and chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of the situation.