MPA submits notice to raise police salaries

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A member of the KP Assembly has submitted a call attention notice in the assembly secretariat for increasing salaries of KP police to the level of Punjab Police.
Female MPA Nighat Orakzai submitted the call attention notice demanding increase in salaries and allowance of the KP police personnel on a par with the Punjab Police.