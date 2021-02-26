close
Fri Feb 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 26, 2021

MPA submits notice to raise police salaries

Peshawar

 
February 26, 2021

PESHAWAR: A member of the KP Assembly has submitted a call attention notice in the assembly secretariat for increasing salaries of KP police to the level of Punjab Police.

Female MPA Nighat Orakzai submitted the call attention notice demanding increase in salaries and allowance of the KP police personnel on a par with the Punjab Police.

Latest News

More From Peshawar