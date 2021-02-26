CM approves agri varsity for Swat

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved the master plan to establish an agriculture university in Swat and ordered the officials to start work on the cost and PC-1 of the project.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on the establishment of the University of Agriculture Swat here at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar on Thursday, said an official handout.

KP Minister for Agriculture & Livestock Mohibullah Khan, administrative secretaries and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister said the PC-1 should be presented before the competent forum for a formal approval by mid- April.

He announced to perform the groundbreaking ceremony of the project in the first week of June this year.

The meeting was briefed about the preliminary architectural design and other aspects of the project.

The project has been designed on the 424 kanal of land to provide educational facilities to about 5,000 students.

As many as 23 departments under the five different faculties would be established at the university.

Initially, classes would commence in seven priority sectors, including mountain horticulture, livestock, fisheries, food technology, plants protections and others.

Mahmood Khan believed the project was of vital importance for the entire Malakand division.