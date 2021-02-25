Abu Dhabi, Dubai to host ‘Kosher’ restaurants

DUBAI: There would be more ‘Kosher’ restaurants in Abu Dhabi and Dubai than in London and Paris in near future, the head of Jewish Community Center of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Rabbi Levi Duchman, said here at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on the sidelines of the Gulfood 2021.

Rabbi Levi Duchman said that hundreds of Jews have started to visit the UAE after the historical “Abrahamic Accord”, so the demand of ‘Kosher’ foods has tremendously increased in the Emirates. Kosher represents a diet derived from the Jewish faith. Similar to Halal, Kosher requires the ritual slaughter of animal and prohibition to eat pork. Rabbi Duchman said that the Emirates Agency for Kosher Certification had been established to guide, train and offer consultancy to restaurants and food manufacturers to prepare Kosher food.