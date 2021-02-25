Every plan of Opp to flop, says Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that March is approaching and the people would soon know the reality of the opposition’s long march.

The opponents’ dreams to topple the government will never be materialised, he said, adding every plan of the opposition will flop. The Punjab governor said this during a meeting with Chief Organiser of PTI Saifullah Khan Niazi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, political and administrative issues were discussed. The Punjab governor said that the opposition had been dreaming of toppling the government from day one, but all their plans, including protests and rallies had flopped and the PTI government had emerged even stronger. “We are not worried about any protest of the opposition and we are ready to face them,” he said.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that the agenda of all the opposition parties was only to protect their political and personal interests. They have nothing to do with the interests of the nation, he said.

Therefore, the public’s support is with the policies of the government, not with the opposition’s narrative. As far as the Senate elections are concerned, the PTI and its allies are united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he stated. Whether the Senate elections take place through an open or secret ballot, the government is ready for it. He said the opposition should respect the five-year mandate of the government instead of making hasty decisions. The opposition has no choice but to wait for the 2023 elections, he said. Saifullah Khan Niazi said the PTI government and it allies would surprise to the opposition in the Senate elections. The PTI government is taking practical steps for the prosperity of the common man. Even in the Senate elections, the decision will be in favour of the PTI government and the opposition would fail once again, he said.