Funds for Cadet College Spinkai

PESHAWAR: The Planning and Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday approved funds for construction and civic work at Cadet College Spinkai, South Waziristan.

The meeting decided to provide funds for construction work in phases.

Presently, 300 cadets are studying in the cadet college and after completion of construction work the capacity can be increased to 500 cadets.

With the joint efforts of Frontier Corps and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), a mini-telephone exchange has been setup at the cadet college.

The cadet college was built by Pakistan Army and inaugurated by then Chief of Army Staff in 2016 with an aim to provide better education facilities to students of the erstwhile FATA.