Rizwan, Fawad rewarded for consistent performances

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rewarded the country’s premier stumper Mohammad Rizwan and solid Test batsman Fawad Alam for their glorious performances over the last few months in international cricket by promoting them in their central contracts.

The PCB also offered category C to T20 player Mohammad Hafeez but he refused to accept it, a senior official of the PCB said on Wednesday.

“Rizwan has been promoted to category A from category B from March 1 in the central contract which will end on June 30,2021,” the PCB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan told reporters here at National Stadium on Wednesday.

He said that Fawad Alam, who was in A+ domestic contract category, has been given category C in the PCB Central Contract for 2020-2021.

“The decision to promote the players was made during a meeting with the Chair of the Selection Committee, Muhammad Wasim, while we were reviewing player performances in the 2020-21 season and discussing the upcoming commitments,” Khan said.

“It was agreed during the meeting that three players were the most deserving and outstanding performers in the season to date and, as such, they needed to be rewarded now instead of waiting for the time when PCB Central Contract List for 2021-22 will be reviewed and announced.

“However, Mohammad Hafeez declined the reward and while I am disappointed, I fully respect his decision. He wants to wait for the PCB Central Contract 2021-2022 list, which he is fully entitled to. Hafeez has been one of our star performers of the season and we hope he will carry the form and momentum to Africa,” Khan said.

“I am sure this merit and performance-based decision will once again send out a loud and clear message to all professional cricketers that the PCB will not only recognise, appreciate and acknowledge their performances and achievements, but will also reward them so that they can strive to do better next time,” Khan said.

Meanwhile, Khan said that the PCB would make its full effort to back the Kashmir Premier League.

He also confirmed that a match between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings will be held at Gwadar on March 25.

“We are in talks with the Balochistan government as we want to hold a match between the Gladiators and Kings in Gwadar. Neither any foreign player nor any Pakistan’s team player will be part of that match. We want to motivate the youth of Balochistan by holding the game there,” Khan said.

He said that effort would be made to arrange chartered flights for Pakistan’s team tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa. “Yes, we will not take any risk and will definitely go for that option to manage chartered flights for the team. We are in talks with the cricket boards of both the countries,” Khan said.

He said that the PCB is in talks with the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for increasing the number of fans allowed to witness PSL action in stadiums.

Asked about Darren Sammy and Wahab Riaz who were allowed to reintegrate with Zalmi after they breached COVID-19 protocols, Khan said they had met with their owner Javed Afridi who was tested and returned negative.