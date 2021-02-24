Students plant saplings in Jilani Park

LAHORE; Students of Government Apwa College for Women Thursday planted saplings in Jilani Park under Clean and Green Punjab campaign.Under the campaign, several local trees and saplings were planted at the park in collaboration with experts and agricultural engineers of the Park and Horticulture Authority (PHA). Around 12 types of saplings, including Azadirachta Indica (neem tree), shrub, Marwa etc were planted during the day-long drive, said a spokesperson.