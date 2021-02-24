Canadian MPs say treatment of Uighurs is ‘genocide’

OTTAWA: Canadian MPs have voted to label Beijing,s treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang as genocide, a move angrily slammed by China on Tuesday as a “malicious provocation.” Rights groups believe at least one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated in camps in the northwestern region, where China is also accused of forcibly sterilising women and imposing forced labour. The motion “Uighurs in China have been and are being subject to genocide” passed unanimously in the Canadian House of Commons, and ministers called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to officially label it as such.