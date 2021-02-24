Drive to plant trees along major thoroughfares kicks off

The Parks & Horticulture Department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) kicked off the municipal body’s campaign to plant trees along five major thoroughfares of the city on Tuesday.

The department said that in the first phase of the drive, trees will be planted along Sharea Faisal, Rashid Minhas Road, University Road, Malir Halt Road and the Korangi Industrial Area’s 8000 Road. Digging work has been started, while planting will begin next week.

During the KMC’s ongoing campaign, 600 saplings have already been planted in Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Polo Ground) and 500 in the Moin Akhtar Park. Over 1,000 saplings were also planted during the Aman Exercise in the West Wharf area.

Moreover, efforts are under way to plant 2,000 Neem trees in the Jheel Park, while tree planting works are also being carried out along Jinnah Avenue, from Sohrab Goth to Nagan Chowrangi, along Corridor II and Mauripur Road, at Metropole Chowk and in other localities.

Parks & Horticulture Director Taha Saleem said that efforts are under way to plant different traditional, environment-friendly and seasonal trees under the campaign to increase the beauty of the city. He said that on the directives of Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed, traditional plants are being accorded more importance.

The KMC has hired botanists and other relevant experts who help the municipal body choose the right place to plant according to the nature of every plant. Different welfare and social organisations are also participating in the drive, and will take care of the planted trees.