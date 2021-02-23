ANP stages KP-wide rallies for recovery of missing persons

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) on Monday staged rallies across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to protest the rising incidents of enforced disappearance and demanded the recovery of missing persons.

ANP leaders while speaking at the protest rallies said that the government and state security institutions were responsible for the mental agony being endured by the families of missing persons.The rally in the provincial metropolis was led by senior leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour. It was staged outside the Peshawar Press Club.

CHARSADDA: The ANP provincial chapter chief Aimal Wali Khan said government and state institutions must abide by the law and constitution and recover the missing persons.

Speaking to protesters outside the press club, he said that the enforced disappeared persons should be produced in a court of law and the accused should be provided full legal assistance.He said that the time had come that state institutions and judiciary take practical steps for the recovery of missing persons.

Aimal Wali expressed anguish over the dragging and kidnapping of a journalist in Charsadda and asked the police to take action against the accused.

MARDAN: ANP senior vice-president Ameer Haider Khan Hoti urged the government and law enforcing agencies to release the missing persons or produce them before the courts if they were involved in criminal cases.

Addressing a protest rally, he said the families of missing persons were in great shock and pain when their loved ones were disappeared.He said that agencies or government’s other institutions were not allowed to decide the fate of missing persons but the courts had the powers to deliver verdicts in accordance with the law of the land.

HANGU: Speaking at a protest rally held outside the Hangu Press Club, ANP local leaders Misal Khan Orakzai, Akhunzada Muhammad Amin, Nawaz Orakzai, Safiullah and others said that hundreds of people had been missing from the last 10 years and the families did not know the whereabouts of their loved ones.They said that a jungle law prevailed in the country despite the presence of Constitution, law, parliament and judiciary.

PARACHINAR: The ANP workers and local activists staged a rally in support of missing persons.

ANP’s Syed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Abid Bangash and others said that they were holding the protest rally on the directives of party top leadership to condemn the illegal practice of enforced disappearance of people.They said that missing persons should be produced in a court of law.

BATTAGRAM: The ANP local leaders and workers also staged a protest outside Battagram Press Club and demanded immediate recovery of missing persons.

ANP leader and former district nazim, Mardan, Himayatullah Mayar, district Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Mohajireen Khan and others addressed the rally.They asked the government and state institutions to release the innocent people and produce the accused in the courts.

The speakers said it was the responsibility of the state institutions and judiciary to play their role for the recovery of the missing persons.Himayataullah Mayar said that all the missing persons, including the missing leader of ANP Balochistan Asad Khan Achakzai should be recovered forthwith.

MOHMAND: ANP leader and Member Provincial Assembly Nisar Mohmand led a protest rally in support of missing persons and urged the government to recover the enforced disappeared people.

Party other leaders including Brig (r) Salim Khan, Iftikhar Mohmand and others addressed the rally.They said that the families of missing persons were passing through difficult times and the state institutions must act to recover their loved ones.

MINGORA: The ANP Swat chapter also took a protest rally to condemn the government for rising incidents of missing the people.Speaking the rally outside the Swat Press Club, ANP leaders Ayub Khan Asharay, Shahi Dauran and others said that the government should recover all misusing persons, including Asad Khan Achakzai.

They said that in many cases, several years had passed, but the missing persons had not been recovered.The speakers said that cases of enforced disappearance, which was a clear violation of human rights, were increasing in country.They urged the government to recover all the missing persons immediately.