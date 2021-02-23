Islamabad Utd defeat Multan Sultans

KARACHI: Multan Sultans delivered a wide ball in the final over of the match to hand Islamabad United a victory in the third match of the Pakistan Super League 2021, held at the National Stadium here on Sunday night, Geo News reported.

United’s Lewis Gregory’s knock of 49 (not out) cemented victory for the side. Alex Hales provided good support with 29 off 20 balls. Multan Sultans gave their opponents a respectable 151-run target to chase.

Mohammad Rizwan was instrumental with his 71 off 53, but the bowling attack comprising Shahid Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite who took two deliveries each, and Mohammad Umar and Khushdil Shah, who took one each, remained unsuccessful in preventing United in chasing down the total.

Two time winners Islamabad United won the 2016 and 2018 PSL editions but finished at the bottom in the previous edition of PSL. They have brought Johan Botha on board as the head coach, who has replaced Misbahul Haq and have also shuffled their roster hoping for a change of fortune.