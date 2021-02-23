Bulls edge Raptors in basketball match

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Bulls edged out formidable Islamabad Raptors 65-62 in Kashmir Solidarity exhibition basketball match played here at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

The exhibition match was organised by the Federal Basketball Association in collaboration with Insaf Sports & Cultural Wing. Rizwan Khursheed was the top scorer from Bulls with 15 points followed by Ahmed Waleed with 13 and Yasir with 12 points. Raja Farhan was the top scorer from Raptors with 13 points followed by Faiz Kayani 12 and Muhammad Qasim 10.

Federal Basketball Association President and Deputy Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Ijaz Rafi Butt, PTI Islamabad Region President Faridur Rehman were the guests of honour during the closing ceremony. The guests also lauded efforts of Ouj-e-Zahoor to revive game of basketball in the capital city and adjacent areas.