Stacks gives LUMS $4.1m research grant

LAHORE:Stacks is supporting LUMS with a Stacks research grant of five million STX tokens, worth approximately 4.1 million USD that aims to fuel research on blockchain technology and distributed applications.

According to a press release issued on Monday, LUMS, one of Pakistan’s leading research universities, will use Hiro’s grant (formerly Blockstack PBC), to develop and build out educational programmes that will enable faculty and students to research blockchain, cryptocurrencies, distributed-ledger technology and more.

The programme intends to have a decidedly practical feel, with a focus on emerging markets and other areas where these technologies can most successfully be applied. Experienced in providing full-scale support for a wide variety of funded and collaborative projects, staff at the LUMS Office of Research will work closely with the faculty and researchers. Research and programming, moreover, will be carried out in cooperation with the LUMS Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering (SBASSE).