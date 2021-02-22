Fine imposed on 110 petrol pumps

GUJRANWALA: The Labour Department has imposed fine and issued notices to 110 petrol pumps /CNG stations for violation of minimum wages act.

The Labour Department teams conducted raids at various parts of the region and imposed fine and issued notices to 110 petrol pump/CNG owners for violations of minimum wages and duty timing of workers. The teams also took action against 39 owners of petrol pumps and CNG stations.

118 HELD WITH KITES: Police have arrested 118 people and recovered hundreds of kites and string roles from them.

The police teams conducted raids in different areas and arrested 110 kite sellers and recovered hundreds of kites and string rolls from them.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested eight drug pushers and recovered 9kg narcotics from them.

ELECTROCUTED: A seven-year-old boy was electrocuted while catching a kite at Qila Didar Singh on Sunday.

Hammad of Hagri Kalan was trying to catch a kite on a roof when he suddenly touched 11KV electric wire. As a result, he received severe electric shocks and died on the spot.