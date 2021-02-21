PSP protests against approval of ‘flawed’ census results

KARACHI: Despite the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf having 14 out of 21 MNAs and 25 out of 41 MPAs from Karachi, Prime Minister Imran Khan has stabbed its residents in the back by approving the controversial census that showed an “incorrect” population of the metropolis from his cabinet.

Pak Sarzameen Party chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said this while speaking at a protest held in Liaquatabad on Friday against the approval of the controversial results of the sixth national census by the federal cabinet. A large number of party workers, sympathisers and residents participated in the protest demonstration.

Kamal said that once the correct census was done, whoever won from Karachi would be in a clear position to form the government in Sindh.

Criticising the Pakistan Peoples Party for its silence on the federal cabinet’s approval of the results of the controversial census, he said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was so disquiet over the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Captain Safdar that he had contacted the army chief and the prime minister on the matter. “But he [Bilawal] did not bother to contact them on the issue of the undercounting of the people in Karachi,” he said.

“The reason is obvious because the PPP supports the controversial census as it is well aware of the fact that if the census is carried out accurately, the PPP’s rule in Sindh will come to an end forever.”

Kamal also blamed the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan for its role in accepting the census and said that the party gained votes from Karachi because it campaigned for seven million missing persons in the census from the city in the last general elections.

“If the MQM-P had resigned from the ministries, the weak government of the PTI would have collapsed, but it preferred to keep the ministries instead of caring for the rights of the people of urban Sindh.”

The PSP chief warned of more protests in every nook and corner of the metropolis if the people of Karachi continued to be pushed against the wall. He demanded that the prime minister and the Sindh governor should listen to the voice of the people and reverse the decision to accept the census result. PSP president Anis Kaimkhani and other senior leaders were also present in the protest.