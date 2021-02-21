PM Office issues orders to identify land for AMC, PGMI hostels

LAHORE : The orders have been issued by the Prime Minister's Secretariat to the Punjab government to identify government land for construction of hostels for medical students of Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC), and a residential colony for Lahore General Hospital's employees.

In this regard, Member National Assembly Dr Seemi Bukhari had presented a report to Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting.

Moreover, it has also been asked to the Punjab government to take appropriate action and address the issues raised by the MNA and identify a place for the purpose. Directions have been issued by PM Office to the Punjab chief secretary. The Punjab government has been asked to inform the Prime Minister's Secretariat of the progress being made in this regard and action should be taken as soon as possible to resolve the issue.

MNA Dr Seemi Bukhari had visited LGH on the invitation of PGMI Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar where the longstanding issue of residence of the AMC and PGMI’s students was brought to her notice and she had promised to solve it.

PGMI Principal Prof Al-freed Zafar briefed MNA Dr Seemi Bukhari that Postgraduate Medical Institute was the only institution where the doctors from other countries besides Pakistan also came for specialisation and the graduate doctors of the institute were from all over the world.

He expressed his gratitude to MNA Dr Seemi Bukhari for taking personal interest in this regard. He expressed the hope that the matter would be resolved without any delay which will be a welcome development for PGMI, Ameer Uddin Medical College and Lahore General Hospital's employees and medical students.