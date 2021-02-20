Islamabad : In collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts and other partners, the Indus Cultural Forum, a group of volunteers working to promote and celebrate Pakistan’s linguistic and cultural diversity, is going to arrange 6th edition of the Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival (PMLLF) on Sunday (tomorrow).

The PMLLF, a flagship activity of ICF initiated in 2016, has become one of the most anticipated events of the federal capital over the years.

Every year, the festival is arranged to coincide with the International Mother Language Day of the UNESCO, which falls on February 21.

“This year’s festival will be limited to one day as compared to its tradition of 2-3 days due to prevailing situation of COVID-19, however we have come up with an exciting agenda which focuses on the themes of creative and scientific response to COVID-19 situation.”