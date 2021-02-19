PUC Fatwa declares Senate votes sale, purchase ‘sin’

FAISALABAD: The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Thursday in a meeting issued a Fatwa saying the sale and purchase of ‘Senate votes’ was a ‘sin’ and illegal in Islam. The meeting was chaired by PUC chairman Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi. The participants expressed deep concern over ‘sale and purchase’ of the votes for the Senate elections. The committee called for strict action against those involved in this heinous practice.