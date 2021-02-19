close
Fri Feb 19, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
February 19, 2021

Chinese envoy meets COAS

Our Correspondent Â 
February 19, 2021

RAWALPINDI: Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, at the GHQ on Thursday.

Matters of mutual interest, including regional security issues, were discussed during the meeting. The COAS thanked the dignitary for Chinaâ€™s assistance in provision of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan and appreciated unwavering Chinese support at multiple international fora and capacity enhancement in defence and security domains.

General Bajwa said that successful completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring more benefits and prosperity to the people of both countries. Chinese envoy acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan's contributions for regional peace and stability.

