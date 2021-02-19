IHC attack case: Court issues notices to 21 lawyers

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notices to 21 lawyers for misconduct and ambush in the court. A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz sought reply from the lawyers within one week.

The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) President Haseeb Chaudhry, Riasat Ali Azad and other lawyers appeared before the bench. During hearing Chief Justice Athar Minallah observed that this is not his personal issue, but directly relates with the sanctity of the court. “We would send references against lawyers involved in the IHC attack, under the law,” he said.

He observed that the Islamabad Bar Council (IBA) had condemned this incident and requested the court to send references against the involved lawyers. “It was a list of more than 150 names, but the court didn't want any kind of injustice with anybody,” he added.

The court said that currently it was serving notices on only 21 lawyers and it was their right to be provided opportunity to clarify their position.

IHCBA president said the whole fraternity was feeling embarrassment on the incident and wanted action against the involved lawyers.

The chief justice said the Pakistan Bar Council (PBA) had rightly written that the legal fraternity had always struggled for the supremacy of law. He said the court would take action against those who had damaged the image of the whole fraternity, adding that it had respected the bar always and also requested the bar’s assistance in this matter to identify the responsible lawyers.

The chief justice said that these few people who created mess were known to everyone. The court said that it wouldn't even interfere into the investigation process of this case, adding that currently it was serving notices for disciplinary proceedings of PBA and IBA. The chief justice said that he was expecting that the bar would itself write to the IHC and identify the involved lawyers.

Meanwhile, the IHC once again served contempt of court notices on 32 lawyers involved in IHC rampage and directed them to submit their written reply on next date.

The court of Justice Aamer Farooq adjourned hearing against 26 lawyers for three weeks.

Lawyers requested the court to constitute a joint investigate team (JIT) to probe Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) operation against their chambers. They said the lawyers were being targeted deliberately, adding that it was attempted to arrest them on gate.

Justice Aamer Farooq said that if the lawyer organisations demonstrate responsibility then the other lawyers wouldn't face problems. “This incident was a tragedy for black coat and judges,” he said.

The court noted that the CCTV cameras were not functional on that day.

The lawyers said that they were neither provided verified copies of FIRs not they were given the right of bail.

Meanwhile, Justice Fiaz Ahmed Jandran heard the case against two lawyers Kulsoom Rafiq and Kamran Yousaf.

The two lawyers sought time for filling of their comments in contempt of court case. However, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri again served notices on Khalid Mehmood Advocate. His lawyer informed the court that his client was an employee of Pemra and had no connection with the incident. The police had arrested him due to the confusion of same names.

Justice Babar Sattar heard the case against four lawyers. Joint secretary IHCBA appeared before the court and submitted that he would contest the case.