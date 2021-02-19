Kurram, Nowshera by-polls today

PESHAWAR: All is set to hold by-elections on NA-45 Kurram-I and PK-65 Nowshera today.

About 180,000 voters are expected to exercise their right of franchise in NA-45 Kurram. The seat had fallen vacant due to the death of JUI-F MNA Munir Khan Orakzai.

Twenty-seven candidates are in the run for the seat. However, a tough contest is expected between the candidates of JUI-F and PTI.

The PK-63 Nowshera provincial assembly seat fell vacant after the death of ruling PTI MPA, Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel due to coronavirus.

The PTI has fielded, Mian Umar Kakakhel, who is the son of the late lawmaker.

The opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement candidate is Ikhtiar Wali, who is a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader. Both the ruling and opposition parties have run a hectic by-election campaign for their candidates.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already issued coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) to conduct by-polls and directed District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) to strictly implement them.

The DROs and ROs have been asked to use hand sanitizers and face masks at offices, while face masks and social distancing should be maintained for the polling staff during the distribution of election materials.