Man injured in DHA cylinder explosion

Panic and fear gripped Defence Housing Authority following a loud explosion on Thursday caused injuries to a man and damaged two vehicles.

According to police, the explosion took place at a scrap warehouse located in Badar Commercial within the limits of the Darakhshan police station. Following the blast, law enforcement agencies and rescuers from different welfare organisations reached the site and cordoned it off and the injured person was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. He was identified as 32-year-old Asghar, son of Abdul Hakeem.

Police said a gas cylinder was being broken at the warehouse where it exploded. They registered an FIR No 151/21 against the scrap warehouse owner and arrested him. Further investigations are underway.