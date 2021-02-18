18-kanal land retrieved from squatters

MULTAN: The city district administration teams Wednesday retrieved 18-kanal state land from squatters in Jalalpur Pirwala. According to officials, following the directives of higher authorities the city administration teams launched an operation and recovered the land worth more than Rs 172.3m. The teams demolished all walls by heavy machinery.

ET&NC seize documents of 85 vehicles:The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) Department on Wednesday seized documents of 85 vehicles during a general hold up in the city on different violations.The action was taken against the vehicles having no registration, short on token tax payment and those running on open transfer letters. Two ET&NC teams established pickets at all the four entry points of city and in the walled city where they checked vehicles and found 85 of them violating rules. It may be noted that provincial government had prohibited people from plying vehicles on roads with open transfer letters and had asked officials to take action as per law on any violation. —Correspondent