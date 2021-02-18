COAS lauds PAF officers thorough professionalism

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday urged the officers of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to make consistent efforts to keep abreast with modern developments and maintain cutting edge advantage.

The COAS visited PAF Air War College Institute (AWCI) in Karachi. “Superiority in modern day battlefield can only be maintained if we remain alive to contemporary challenges and are prepared to tackle them in line with emerging modern concepts,” COAS while addressing participants of the 34th Air War Course said.

General Bajwa emphasised the officers that they must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to any misadventure by the adversary.

The COAS appreciated thorough professionalism of PAF and its enviable achievements.

Earlier, COAS visited Central Ordnance Depot Karachi. COAS was briefed about upgradation of existing century old infrastructure of the depot on modern lines for provision of smooth logistics support. The COAS appreciated the efforts of Ordinance Corps for its commitment in the field of logistics to enhance operational efficiency.

On arrival at COD Karachi, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi, Chief of Logistics Staff & Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum.