PM wants swift legislation on missing persons issue, says Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed the cabinet to speed up legislation on the issue of missing persons, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said Wednesday.

Speaking during a media briefing, Faraz said the matter of missing persons came under discussion during a Cabinet meeting Wednesday chaired by PM Imran Khan. During the meeting, the premier directed the Minister for Law to immediately reactivate the bill on the issue of missing persons, as now after drastic fall in terrorist acts, the issue ought to be redressed.

He said that the issue was raised in the Cabinet by Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, who gave a complete perspective with regard to the proposed legislation.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he has gone to such protests and sit-ins himself and expressed solidarity with the relatives of the missing persons," he said. The families and relatives of missing persons "only have one demand, which is to know whether their loved one is alive or not", he added, noting that laws should be made for the issue. "PM Imran Khan has given clear instructions to activate the draft bill on this immediately," the minister said.